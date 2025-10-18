Thousands across Kentucky took to the streets for the 'No Kings' protests

(LEX 18) — Protesters across Kentucky gathered Saturday for the National No Kings protest, a movement opposing what President Trump has done.

Demonstrators voiced concerns about ICE deportation policies, federal budget cuts, and other issues they say affect local communities. The protests drew participants from multiple generations who came together to exercise their constitutional rights.

"This is the worst threat I have seen yet in this country," Turner Lyman said.

Leslie Robertson, an Army veteran who served for over 12 years, expressed frustration with how he was viewed by the administration.

"It makes me so angry. That my president designated me a veteran as terrorist because I'm against fascism," Robertson said.

Thousands of people held signs while cars honked in solidarity and crowds cheered throughout Kentucky. Organizers emphasized the community aspect of the demonstrations.

"It's neighbors protecting neighbors it is the constitution that protects who we are and will continue on who we are," Kevin Maples said. Maples is an organizer with Indivisible Danville.

The Republican Party of Kentucky released a statement Friday criticizing the protests, saying, "These protests are a reckless and dangerous attempt to undermine our democracy and attack President Trump, who was duly elected by the American people. It's the height of hypocrisy for this group to blame President Trump for a shutdown that Democrats created through their own dysfunction and refusal to lead."

Amy McGrath, who is running for Senate, was at the Lexington No Kings protest and voiced her thoughts on what the opposing party is saying about the protest happening across the country.

"First of all they are our fellow Americans. We don't treat people that way. We treat them with respect. That's what I see out here. I see people who love America. Who are simply saying that they are not going to stand for a federal government that tramples on our rights," McGrath said.

Erin Petrey, running for the 6th District of Congress, adds that these protests help bring together Kentuckians from all over. "There is no place I rather be than arm and arm with my neighbors in Lexington and across central Kentucky to stand up, be loud, be seen, and be heard. Make sure our rights are represented," Petrey said.

