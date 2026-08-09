Thousands gather at Keeneland for 46th annual Picnic with the Pops, this year with a country twist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Thousands of people gathered at Keeneland on Saturday for one of Lexington's favorite summer traditions, as the 46th annual Picnic with the Pops took a country twist this year.

The Lexington Philharmonic, alongside Nashville-based guest artists, performed symphonic versions of hits made famous by Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

Many fans decorated their tables to match the country theme.

Organizer Deborah Holland Tudor, the chairperson of the Picnic with the Pops Commission, said the event is a great way to introduce new fans to the orchestra.

"So tonight's show is a country show. We've done Queen. We've done Michael Jackson. We've done the Rolling Stones, so it's a great way to get people who otherwise would not go to a philharmonic concert to truly enjoy what a great philharmonic we have in Lexington," Tudor told LEX News.

LEX News' own Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck served as the emcee for the evening.