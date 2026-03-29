Thousands gathered downtown Lexington for a third 'No Kings' protest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Lexington to make their voices heard during the third "No Kings" protest.

Protesters voiced concerns about ICE deportation policies, federal budget cuts and other issues that affect local communities. Many people waving signs in the air said the protests bring people together.

"We’re showing up for our community. We’re showing up to fight against No Kings. No fascists. Against ICE, and trying to show our neighbors that we care and that we’re not okay with what’s been happening," Laura Formisano said.

"Showing up with all of these people, and supporting people throughout the country and other countries that can’t abide what is happening in the United States because of Trump," Erica Formisano said.

"This is just something that I believe in. I think if you’re human and you care about other humans, then this is a good place to be and showcase to people that we care," Laura Formisano said.

"Because I think it’s really important to have the world see how many people show up when these things happen. And to see the signs, and hear the message and to hopefully join," Erica Formisano said.