Thousands of food donations distributed to flood victims in Nicholas County

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of food items are in the hands of flash flood victims in Nicholas County after a large donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

The LDS Church donated more than 38,000 pounds of non-perishable food, hoping to lift one burden off the shoulder of families still recovering from the deadly June 29 flash flood.

“You’re gonna get stuff like flour and sugar, cooking oil, rice, beans, corn, just good non-perishable shelf-stable food,” said Samone Ratcliff, the director of the LDS Church’s Just Serve non-profit.

Ratcliff said cars began lining up around 8 a.m. even though they did not begin distributing until 10 a.m.

By the time they were loading cars up, a mile-long line wrapped around West End Park and out into the road.

Chris Frederick picked up food for his family and his parents. He said these donations are filling a huge need in the community because the flood destroyed the town’s only grocery store within a 15-mile radius.

“We need this every week or every other week. There’s people in this town that are disabled and have no way to go and they’re basically stuck with what they had before the flood,” Frederick said.

Ratcliff said they expect to serve up to 550 families with all the donations. Any leftover will be donated to community centers across Nicholas County.

“We love you and we’re going to continue to help you as long as we possibly can,” Ratcliff said.

