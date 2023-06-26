Thousands of Kentuckians still without power after severe weather Sunday night

(LEX 18) — Reports of severe weather and thunderstorm warnings Sunday night caused lots of damage across the area.

Thousands of Kentuckians are still without power Monday morning.

Over 130,000 with power out across the Commonwealth after round of severe storms Sunday night. #18StormTracker #kywx pic.twitter.com/RxfKPzPDEw — Trackerman ⚡️ (@TomAckermanWx) June 26, 2023

We spoke to residents in Madison County who experienced the wrath of Sunday night's storm.

This Richmond home's chimney came down in last night's storm. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/IBuVtrkXZ6 — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) June 26, 2023

Storm Damage: Sunday night's storm brought this tree down on a home along Union City Road in Madison County. Hail broke most of the windows, the homeowner told me. No one was inside at the time. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/QENZ5JgdvB — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) June 26, 2023

With the Fourth of July nearing, firework salesman Nathan Smith says he's going to have a total loss this year after the severe weather caused $35,000 worth of fireworks to be destroyed when a tent blew over.

Smith tells LEX 18 he was in his car when the storm came through.

Ricky Sayer

Reports of hail also caused damaged to homes.

This is the damage hail left on many homes in Richmond. The windows on one side of this home were shattered.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/aWNT3BwnlU — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) June 26, 2023

A viewer sent us these pictures of the Richmond Mall entrance as it appears Monday morning.

Emylee Richardson

LEX 18 Meteorologist Emily Goodman captured video of a nice lightning streak in Lexington.

Caught a nice lightning streak toward the end ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UlN4y9gt65 — Emily Goodman (@EmilyGoodmanWx) June 26, 2023

LEX 18's Sean Moody was flying back to Lexington during the severe weather.

FEMA has some tips for when the power goes out; including keep freezers and refrigerators closed, when using a generator only use it outdoors and away from windows, do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, and make sure to disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

