Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Thousands of Kentuckians still without power after severe weather Sunday night

20230626_014656.jpg
Posted at 6:40 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 07:16:04-04

(LEX 18) — Reports of severe weather and thunderstorm warnings Sunday night caused lots of damage across the area.

Thousands of Kentuckians are still without power Monday morning.

To see the latest with power outages, click here.

We spoke to residents in Madison County who experienced the wrath of Sunday night's storm.

With the Fourth of July nearing, firework salesman Nathan Smith says he's going to have a total loss this year after the severe weather caused $35,000 worth of fireworks to be destroyed when a tent blew over.

Smith tells LEX 18 he was in his car when the storm came through.

20230626_004015.jpg

Reports of hail also caused damaged to homes.

A viewer sent us these pictures of the Richmond Mall entrance as it appears Monday morning.

IMG_5916.jpg

LEX 18 Meteorologist Emily Goodman captured video of a nice lightning streak in Lexington.

LEX 18's Sean Moody was flying back to Lexington during the severe weather.

FEMA has some tips for when the power goes out; including keep freezers and refrigerators closed, when using a generator only use it outdoors and away from windows, do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home, and make sure to disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth