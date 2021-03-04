Thousands of pounds of food donations delivered for Lee County flood victims

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens of volunteers gathered outside the Church of the Nazarene in Beattyville Wednesday to unload thousands of pounds in food donations after historic flooding earlier this week.

The food, delivered by Family Food Ministry from Tullahoma, Tennessee, will go to people who've been displaced by flooding in Lee and surrounding counties, according to Church of the Nazarene Pastor Ricky Isaacs.

The church was given just one day notice of the delivery, but didn't want to turn it down, so Isaacs asked for the help of volunteers who showed up to carry and bag box after box of food.

Katherine Collins

"I'm not surprised actually because this community, they know how to pull together," Isaacs said.

Many volunteers took a break from cleanup efforts across town to help with the delivery. Melissa Caudill had been helping her parents as they assessed the damage to their flooded basement.

"It's devastating," she said. "It breaks my heart and they're just at a loss. They don't know what to do. It's overwhelming."

Despite the personal challenges, Caudill wanted to take time to help the rest of the community too.

"This is my home church. This is my hometown and we all just love each other, and we work together, and we pull together in times like this to help each other out," Caudill said.

Families in need can pick up donations at Church of the Nazarene, the Happy Top Community Center, and other local churches.