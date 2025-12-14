Thousands of wreaths honor veterans at Camp Nelson

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Despite freezing temperatures, community members and military veterans gathered for the annual Wreaths Across America event at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, where over 12,000 wreaths were placed on the graves of those who served our country.

The ceremony emphasized the importance of honoring, remembering and teaching younger generations about the sacrifices made by veterans.

"We have to remember, we have to teach, we have to let our young people know that we are to honor and we have to remember and say their names, so they are not forgotten," Wysner said.

State Senator Donald Douglas says that the educational value of the event for young people.

"Our young generation needs to understand why we are, where we are at this time in history in this country," Douglas said.

The ceremony included prayer, moments of silence and the singing of the national anthem before volunteers began laying wreaths. A high school student Brilie Lawson, whose father served in the Air Force, sang the national anthem and felt a personal connection to the event.

"It was special because I felt a connection with my dad who served in the Air Force. It was like a call to be there," Lawson said.

Having witnessed firsthand the sacrifices made by veterans through her father's service, Lawson understands the importance of learning about what veterans have experienced.

"Just so know what they did for them to protect our country and know how they feel, just to respect them. Because they did this for us so we can be safe in this country," Lawson said.

Volunteer Coordinator Amelia Wysner believes events like this create lasting memories for young participants.

"They will learn, they will take this with them. They will look back and reflect that they were part of history," Wysner said.

The wreath-laying ceremony serves as one example of why it remains important to honor, remember and teach about those who served the nation.

Volunteers are already focusing on next year. If you want to learn how to help you can visit Wreaths Across America for Camp Nelson – Honoring and Remembering Veterans