MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A juvenile was taken into custody after Sheriff's Deputies say a threat was made against Marshall County High School.

Thursday, August 12, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office received information from school officials saying a threat was made for the morning of August 13.

Investigators followed up and took a student into custody Thursday evening. The student has now been charged with Terroristic Threatening and was taken to the Regional Juvenile Detention Center.