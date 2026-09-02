3 arrested in federal investigation out of Harlan County; 2 face murder charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Three people are in custody in Harlan County after authorities served warrants tied to a previous joint federal investigation in the Loyall community.

According to the Harlan County Sheriff's Office, deputies and a Loyall police officer arrested Tonya Monroe, Cody Pace and Starr Halcomb at a home early Wednesday morning.

Monroe and Pace were indicted on multiple charges, including murder and tampering with physical evidence. Pace also faces additional charges of promoting contraband and second-degree possession of a controlled substance after contraband was allegedly discovered during the booking process.

Halcomb was arrested on charges including intimidating a witness in a legal process and tampering with a witness.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with us on air and online at LEX18.com when more information is available.