Thunder Over Louisville canceled as Louisville faces 'historic flooding'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Louisville faces "historic flooding," Thunder Over Louisville announced on Saturday that the event will be canceled.

According to a statement, organizers say expected flood levels by mid-week will prevent them from safely producing a show.

The statement reads, "Unfortunately, Thunder is such a large-scale event and massive logistical undertaking involving partners at local, state and federal levels, that it’s not able to be postponed or rescheduled for another date." It continues, "We are just as disappointed as you. We also know our focus needs to be on our community and all those being affected by this weather."

The statement adds that a full schedule of Kentucky Derby Festival events is still planned for the lead up to the first Saturday in May.

You can find more information by clicking here.