LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday Night Live returns April 6 in downtown Lexington. This year, the community has the opportunity to choose which band will kick off the 2023 concert series.

Nominate your favorite local band! Nominations are open on Downtown Lexington Partnership's Facebook page until February 23.

Thursday Night Live will run every Thursday from April 6 through October 12, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. in Tandy Park.