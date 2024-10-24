Tickets for Kentucky Derby 151 available to public on Oct. 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tickets for Kentucky Derby 151 will be available to the public at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24.

According to a release, two-day all-inclusive reserved tickets for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby, limited premium and luxury dining experiences in select areas, including the Woodford Reserve Paddock Club and Blub SI, and other general admission ticket options will be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets, go to 2025 Kentucky Derby & Oaks | May 2 and May 3, 2025 | KentuckyDerby.comor call 502-636-4447.