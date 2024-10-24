Watch Now
Tickets for Kentucky Derby 151 available to public on Oct. 24

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, horses run during a race before the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The Kentucky Derby is back on the first Saturday in May 2021, slowly bringing with it the sights, sounds and rituals familiar to Louisville. And local officials and business owners are hopeful it translates into better cash flow after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Derby’s schedule the previous year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tickets for Kentucky Derby 151 will be available to the public at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24.

According to a release, two-day all-inclusive reserved tickets for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby, limited premium and luxury dining experiences in select areas, including the Woodford Reserve Paddock Club and Blub SI, and other general admission ticket options will be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets, go to 2025 Kentucky Derby & Oaks | May 2 and May 3, 2025 | KentuckyDerby.comor call 502-636-4447.

