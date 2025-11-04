Tickets now on sale for 2025's Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill returns to Millersburg from November 28 through December 23, transforming the historic campus into Kentucky's most magical holiday tradition. Evening tickets are now on sale, and registration has opened for the annual Gingerbread House Competition.

The event features millions of Christmas lights across 3 acres, including a 30-foot ribbon tree, glowing archways, nativity scenes, and willow trees. Inside the historic Allen House and McIntyre Hall, guests can explore the Gingerbread Competition & Exhibit, where competitors from across the country vie for more than $10,000 in prizes.

The 4,000-square-foot Artisans Market features more than 60 Kentucky makers with over 200 handmade products. Nightly live music includes performances from Kentucky favorites like Matthew D. Simpson and Maggie Lander.

Tickets are available here.

