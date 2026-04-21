Tickets on sale for 2026 Breeders' Cup World Championships hosted at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tickets are now available for the 2026 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which will be held Oct. 30 and 31 at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington.

According to a press release, the two-day racing festival features 14 Grade 1 races and more than $34 million in purses and awards. Attendance will be capped at 43,000 people per day to maintain a high-quality experience, and organizers encourage fans to purchase tickets early due to significant demand.

The release states that fans can purchase tickets online at BreedersCup.com/Tickets or by calling the ticket office at (859) 514-9428. All tickets must be purchased in advance and will be mobile-only through SeatGeek. No tickets will be sold at the Keeneland gates.

"When the Breeders’ Cup comes to Lexington, it truly feels like a homecoming," Drew Fleming said. "Fans will experience the perfect combination of elite international competition, outstanding hospitality, and the rich heritage of horse country as we celebrate the pinnacle of our great sport. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the globe to another wonderful edition of the World Championships."

According to the release, this marks the fourth time Keeneland will host the World Championships, having previously hosted the event in 2015, 2020, and 2022. The venue recently unveiled a capital construction project worth more than $100 million, the largest in its 89-year history.

Transportation options, including ride-share services and a public park-and-ride program, will be available for attendees, according to the release.