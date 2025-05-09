TikTok challenge sparks safety concerns in local school district

(LEX 18) — The latest TikTok challenge has school districts across the nation worried about students' safety, with Jessamine County being one of those districts impacted. Yesterday, officials were forced to evacuate West Jessamine Middle School after an incident linked to the so-called "Chrome Book Challenge."

Matthew Simpson, the School Safety Coordinator for Jessamine County Schools, addressed the dangers surrounding these viral challenges. “This isn’t the first TikTok challenge that has wreaked havoc on our school system,” he stated, highlighting the ongoing issues posed by social media trends.

The "Chrome Book Challenge" involves students short-circuiting laptops or puncturing lithium batteries. Such actions raise the temperature of the battery, which can potentially lead to a fire or explosion and release toxic fumes. Simpson stressed the serious implications: “It really does cost us time and resources, and those things are precious. At the end of the day, it's very dangerous for our students and staff to experience these kinds of events.”

In the recent evacuation incident, a student short-circuited a device, causing it to emit smoke. Simpson urged parents to engage in conversations with their children about the importance of understanding the potential risks of these challenges. “It’s an issue that our parents need to know about, and it’s an issue that we want to ensure they are able to educate their students about,” he emphasized. “They need to be mindful of what they are consuming and how they are taking those things and putting them into action.”

The consequences of participating in such challenges extend beyond the physical dangers. Simpson pointed out that students face real repercussions, stating, “Not only do we have a cost of a device, but there are real criminal charges that can come from this.”

As the school year approaches its end, Simpson has a message for both parents and students: “Let’s educate the parents, educate our students, help them to understand that this isn’t something that has to be followed. We can take a stand and go against what social media and social norms are becoming right now and go the other way.”

The Jessamine County Schools community is rallying to prevent further incidents, ensuring the safety and well-being of all students and staff in the face of these challenges.

