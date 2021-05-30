Tiny home community for homeless veterans opens in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A tiny home community for homeless veterans is now open and helping some of Kentucky’s servicemen and servicewomen get back on their feet.

The Veteran’s Club, Awake Ministries, Veterans Rural Outreach, and Crossroads Missions have been developing the project since 2020.

On Saturday, the Veteran’s Village celebrated its grand opening.

“It’s a historic day,” said Veteran’s Club CEO Jeremy Harrell. “We’re hoping that veterans will come from all over Kentucky to come out here and let us really help them. Whether it’s something major or it’s something minor that they need to overcome, we just want to do life with them and help them through that.”

There are six fully furnished tiny homes in the Veteran’s Village.

Veterans can apply to participate in the transitional housing program, which lasts up to a year.

“We want to make sure it’s not one of those 30, 60, 90-day sort of band-aid scenarios that really don’t do a whole lot for the long term. We want to focus on long-term healing,” said Harrell.

“It’s been a lifesaver for me,” said Barbara Kenny who moved into one of the units in mid-May.

Kenny said she was living in a small camper trailer in Henry County and had recently broken her hip when she heard about the tiny home community.

“I don't want people to be afraid to ask for help when they need help,” Kenny said.

Harrell said so far the program has been successful.

Even though the grand opening was held on Saturday, the first veteran moved in back in March.

“We really put a lot of work and energy into this, but we know it’s going to pay off and it has already. We had two veterans who have already moved because they felt like just in this small amount of time we’ve been here that they’ve already gotten to a place where they can live independently. And that’s the goal for us,” Harrell said.

When veterans are accepted into the transitional housing program, they are given a $200 allowance for clothes and a $250 allowance for food to help them stock up on essentials.

Veterans are also encouraged to participate in other outreach programs provided by the Veteran’s Club, like equine therapy sessions.

There are currently three vacancies at the Veteran’s Village.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran who may be interested, you can apply for housing on the Veteran’s Club’s website.