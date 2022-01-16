Tips for driving in snow from a tow truck driver

As Kentuckians prepare for Sunday's snow, there are a few things to keep in mind if you must get out on the roads.

According to C.T.S. Towing truck driver Christopher Mullins, maintaining your tires is very important.

"Cold weather affects tire pressure and the tires," Mullins said. "Good tires, quality tires are mainly what you're looking for on a vehicle."

If you're tires look "bald" you likely won't be able to get new ones until after the snow comes, but if your tires are in good shape, there are some things you can have to help you drive safely in the snow.

"Don't just slam on your brakes" Mullins warned. "Tap the brakes, ease into it. That's where 90 percent of the people cause accidents."

He also suggested storing a blanket or cat litter in your car, which will provide better traction to get yourself moving again if you get stuck.

"People go out when it snows or the rain -- they want to rush," he said. "Please take your time. That will help a whole lot of incidents from happening."

Before calling for help, put your hazard lights on while you assess the situation. If you can't get out, then call a tow.