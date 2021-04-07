Tips to keep pets safe during spring, summer seasons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the weather warms up and families get out to enjoy it, many will want to include their pets. But there are things to keep in mind during the spring and summer seasons.

One thing is which plants to avoid in the garden or bringing home as decoration. Veterinary staff at Advanced Animal Care in Richmond say lilies are popular this time of year, but several types of lilies are toxic to cats if eaten and can cause issues with their kidneys.

“Other things like oleander or foxglove, those can be really toxic to the heart for cats and dogs,” said Dr. Rachael Lander.

While going out for a walk or hike is good for bonding and exercise, make sure to check your shoes, clothes, and your pet's fur before coming back inside the home to avoid bringing in ticks or fleas.

Also, make sure your pet isn't outside in the heat for long periods of time even if the weather doesn't seem that sunny or hot.

“Even this temperature right now, maybe in the 70s, we're like, 'Wow, it's really comfortable,' but they're not quite acclimated to it yet. So even just walking on the pavement or sidewalk can get really, really hot,” said Lander. “We have to be careful of their paw pads especially, they can get burnt, let alone just heat exhaustion in general.”

Lander also says as families get out and grill more, they should avoid feeding their animals food from the picnic table, especially fatty foods that could cause pancreatitis in dogs.

