Tipton family remembers 6-year-old sons death 10 years later

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX18) — Ten years after 6-year-old Logan Tipton was stabbed to death in his Woodford County home, his family gathered Sunday to honor his memory and demand accountability from the state of Kentucky.

The memorial service at Woodford County High School brought together family members and friends to remember the young football player who was killed just weeks before Christmas in December 2015.

"We did it here instead of the other stadium because this isn't about what happened in 2015. This is what's gonna happen moving forward," said George Tipton, Logan's father.

Ronald Exantus was arrested for the attack and later sentenced to 20 years in prison for assaulting the Tipton family. He was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

However, Exantus' sentence was reduced by almost half, and he received early release in October.

"There's no reason for any of us to have to walk down the street, and possibly see our son's murderer," George Tipton said.

The early release has sparked outrage from the family, who say they were not properly notified under Marsy's Law, which guarantees crime victims' rights, including notification of proceedings.

"There's gonna be lawsuits that come out against the state of Kentucky for the lack of communication with us," George Tipton said. "There's Marsy's law, and with Marsy's la,w we have the right to know what's going on. We have a right to be at his parole hearing, and we were not allowed at his parole hearing."

Following his release, Exantus was extradited back to Kentucky from Florida after failing to register as a felon.

For George Tipton, the decade since his son's death feels both like yesterday and a lifetime.

"Honestly, it seems like it was yesterday, and I guess it's because we live this every day," he said. "But like I said, I often look back and see the guys he played football with, and they're all grown. And I often wonder who he would be today."

George described his son as an extraordinary child who touched everyone he met.

"Logan was too good for this world," he said. "Five minutes with him and you would truly know who he was. You would know his heart, and he loved- he seriously loved everyone."

The White House has indicated it would investigate Exantus' release, but the Tiptons say they are still waiting for contact.

The family vows to continue fighting for justice and reform.

"We don't want it to die down again. Keep sharing his story," George Tipton said. "Keep it out there. Keep it in people's minds so that way we can make a change."