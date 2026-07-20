Toddler airlifted to Nashville after suffering 3rd degree burns from kitchen accident

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX News) — A 22-month-old boy is recovering at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, after suffering third-degree burns to 20% of the right side of his body and part of his head.

Daelyn Davis was rushed to the hospital on the night of Friday, July 17, after pulling a crock pot cord down on himself while his mother was cooking a roast in Somerset.

He was airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville following the incident.

His aunt, Abigail Davis, said she received a call shortly after it happened.

"She [her mom] said that they had to call an ambulance on him because he got burnt by a crock pot. And I was like, 'what do you mean?' And she said that he had pulled the cord down on himself," Davis said.

Davis described the moment she learned of her nephew's injuries.

"Oh my God, I was devastated. I was heartbroken, like my heart was racing. I couldn't go back to sleep, that's for sure. I was just freaking out," Davis said.

In the days since, Daelyn has begun adjusting to a new routine at the hospital.

"The past couple of days, he's been up and walking around and drinking on his own. He's not doing so good with the feeding tube. So they're trying to figure that out right now. He's just been throwing up a lot here lately," Davis said.

Davis said Daelyn's mother, a first-time mom, has been struggling with guilt since the accident.

"Everything is new to her as it is. She's already definitely feeling the guilt from this and blaming herself, and she's dealing with a lot of backlash already. But she just wants her son to get better. When one parent hurts, we all hurt and that's just what I keep saying," Davis said.

Davis has set up a GoFundMe to help her sister cover medical costs so Daelyn can receive the treatment he needs.

"We just wanna keep asking for the prayers and for everybody to keep supporting Samantha and Daelyn through all of this and sending good vibes and healing his way," Davis said.

Daelyn is scheduled for surgery Monday morning, so doctors can asses how many skin grafts he will need.