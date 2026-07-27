KSP opens death investigation after toddler found unresponsive at Cumberland home

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are reportedly investigating the death of a toddler found unresponsive inside a Cumberland, Kentucky residence Monday afternoon, according to KSP Trooper Jacobs.

KSP responded to a call from the Cumberland Police Department regarding the child, Trooper Jacobs reported. A responding ambulance was escorted to Harlan ARH Hospital by multiple law enforcement units, including Harlan Police Department, the Harlan County Sheriff's Department, and KSP.

The Harlan County Coroner pronounced the child deceased at the hospital, Jacobs added.

KSP detectives have opened a death investigation. No additional information is being released at this time.