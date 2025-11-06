Toll of the Louisville plane crash from the lens of a first responder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Bluegrass Airport first responder who helped with the aftermath of the 2006 Comair Flight 5191 crash is sharing insight into the emotional and physical toll such devastating events take on emergency personnel, as Louisville first responders continue to work the scene of Wednesday's deadly plane crash.

John Sallee, who has been a first responder for nearly three decades and currently serves as Jessamine County jailer, while also working with the county's fire department, responded to the Comair crash almost 20 years ago. He won several national awards for his actions that August morning.

"I'm mentally tough, but a huge traumatic event like this on a first responder is going to have lifelong effects, and I hate that for these guys that are responding to this call," Sallee said.

The memories remain vivid for Sallee, who navigated through the crash site without a breathing apparatus and inhaled jet fuel fumes.

"It's probably gonna be the biggest, most dangerous scene that they'll probably deal with in their career," he said.

Sallee noted key differences between the two crashes. The Lexington crash occurred in an open field and tree line. At the same time, the Louisville incident happened in a more commercial area, causing structural damage and fires that first responders had to address.

Despite the challenges, Sallee highlighted improvements in mental health resources available to today's first responders compared to when he went through the police academy in 2002.

"Back then, there wasn't a whole lot about coping," he said.

However, the psychological impact remains significant.

"Any time it's talked about those guys they relive the incident in their mind, what they saw, you know, the motions they went through that day so it's an ongoing thing for everybody," Sallee said.