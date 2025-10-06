Kentucky man joins elite 2% of Air Evac LifeTeam pilots reaching milestone

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flying through the skies for Air Evac Lifeteam is not an easy job, but for Tom LeCompte, it's been a calling for more than two decades.

LeCompte has been an Air Evac Lifeteam pilot for over 21 years, stationed in Campbellsville. The job requires working with a team of three that includes a paramedic, a nurse, and a pilot.

"Pilots will work seven days in a row. 12-hour shifts," LeCompte said.

The team's coverage area stretches from the Tennessee border to south of Louisville, where they often fly to critical emergencies.

"What I like about the job is at the end of the day you've helped somebody in a really bad situation," LeCompte said.

LeCompte's role in saving someone's life doesn't go unnoticed in his community.

"This is a regular occurrence going to the grocery store in town, and someone will say that you flown my husband a couple years ago, and I want to thank you for that," LeCompte said.

LeCompte has flown over 2,500 patient flights, an achievement that only 2% of pilots in the company have accomplished. However, he doesn't fly for glory — he flies for his team.

"From the time the call comes in, they're the ones with hands on the patient. They're my heroes. I fly for them," LeCompte said.

After years of flying people to get the help they need, LeCompte is now thinking about his final landing. He plans to retire within five years, but he is confident that his teammates will continue their life-saving mission.