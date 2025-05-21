Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Tornado relief benefit concert to be held in Somerset on Tuesday

Featured Image Custom Edit (2).png
WLEX
Featured Image Custom Edit (2).png
Posted

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Master Musicians Festival and The Virginia will host '606 Strong,' a tornado relief benefit concert in Somerset at The Virginia on Tuesday, May 27, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or sending a direct message with "606" to The Virginia's Facebook page. All proceeds will go to the United Way of South Central Kentucky and the United Way of Laurel County.

A post from The Virginia on Facebook says that the concert aims to "uplift and inspire hope" and will include the following Kentucky native and local musicians:

  • Sunday Best
  • Hunter Flynn Music
  • Cody Lee Meece
  • Jordan Allen
  • Laurel Lewis
  • Spooky Fox
  • Tyler Miniard

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18