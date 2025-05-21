Tornado relief benefit concert to be held in Somerset on Tuesday

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Master Musicians Festival and The Virginia will host '606 Strong,' a tornado relief benefit concert in Somerset at The Virginia on Tuesday, May 27, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here or sending a direct message with "606" to The Virginia's Facebook page. All proceeds will go to the United Way of South Central Kentucky and the United Way of Laurel County.

A post from The Virginia on Facebook says that the concert aims to "uplift and inspire hope" and will include the following Kentucky native and local musicians: