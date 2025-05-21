Tornado sirens not designed to be heard indoors, emergency officials say

(LEX 18) — The EF-4 tornado that caused extensive damage in Kentucky this past weekend has sparked conversations about warning systems, particularly tornado sirens.

Some LEX 18 viewers have expressed frustration about not being able to hear tornado sirens from inside their homes. However, emergency management officials say that's by design.

"They're designed for people who are outside who need to take shelter during a storm. They are not meant to be heard inside your home," Emily Fay from Lexington Emergency Management said.

In Lexington, all of the city's tornado sirens are located in parks, specifically to alert people who are outdoors.

"Sometimes, people who live near parks can [hear the sirens], but they're not designed to be heard in your house. They're designed to be heard by the people who are outside in the parks during active weather," Fay said.

So how are residents supposed to know if a tornado is approaching when they're indoors? Emergency management recommends having multiple alert systems in place.

"Sign up for LEXALERTS. Emergency Management will send you free alerts. You can customize what you get, how you get them. You should also rely on your local news outlets - radio, television, and other weather apps that are available," Fay said.

The LEX 18 StormTracker Weather App is one recommended resource for weather alerts.

Additionally, Wireless Emergency Alerts are sent out by organizations like the National Weather Service.

"Think of it as an Amber alert. Sometimes, they go out for severe weather like a tornado warning if it's very close. We have no control over that at Emergency Management. That is sent out from a higher level than us," said Fay. "That's the one that's going to wake you up, but it is designed to wake you up."

Experts recommend signing up for all available alerts in your area by checking with your local emergency management. They also suggest ensuring elderly family members are properly registered for these alert services.