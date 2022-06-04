Tournament Raises Money For Athlete In ICU

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — One Winchester boy's fight for his life - brought the community out Saturday.

His basketball coach and family put on a tournament to raise money for his medical fees.

"Kameron fell on April 12th through a skylight in downtown Winchester. He's been in ICU at the pediatrics hospital in Lexington at UK ever since, said his grandmother Sharon Davis.

Still unconscious, the family hopes to move him to a rehab facility in Cincinnati for more treatment.

His former coach Bo Harris put together the 'Slammin' For Kameron' basketball tournament to help fund his relocation.

10 teams are set to participate this weekend. All the money from the tournament will go towards Kameron's recovery.

"There's been so much of people just doing things to help us out. There are t-shirt sales, bracelets just all sorts of things," said Davis.

As Kameron makes small improvements, Davis said this weekend's turnout has encouraged the family to keep their faith.

"Just seeing all his friends out here playing for him is really, really heartwarming," said Davis.