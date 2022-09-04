Watch Now
Tours of Corvette plant to resume by year's end

Posted at 10:04 AM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 10:04:33-04

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say tours of the Corvette assembly plant are set to resume for the first time in about five years.

The National Corvette Museum said in a statement that tickets can be purchased through its website beginning on Nov. 1 for tours that will begin before the end of the year.

General Motors moved production of the Chevrolet Corvette to Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 1981 and plant tours allow visitors to watch as the sports cars are made.

Tours of the 1.7 million-square-foot plant were suspended in 2017 due to changes that were being made to the facility and that continued when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

