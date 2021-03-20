Town Branch Park pop-up to discuss design

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new park is coming to downtown Lexington and officials are looking for your feedback on the design.

On Saturday, there was a pop-up community engagement event to show some of the proposed features, such as a playground and stage.

The park will be near Rupp Arena and the new Lexington Convention Center.

Officials with Town Branch Park say the are excited to see the interest in the project and how it will improve the community.

"We were unsure what the future would hold and if it would delay our efforts but we have been so fortunate that donors have really risen to the occasion and have helped us keep the project on track. And so we are moving forward full steam ahead. I think just being able to dream about this space is giving people a little bit of hope. Something to look forward to. And they are encouraged by the idea of new energy and life coming to downtown Lexington," said Allison Lankford, executive director of Town Branch Park.

If you missed today's event, you can still give your feedback through an online survey.

That will be available all next week.