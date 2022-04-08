Watch
Toyota adding jobs in Kentucky to support electric vehicle production

toyota logo, r m
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, The company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Toyota Motor North America says it will add 220 jobs as part of its push to increase electric vehicle manufacturing. The engineering jobs will be added to Toyota’s Production Engineering Division. It serves as go-between for design and manufacturing.

The new employees will be part of Toyota’s efforts to look for ways to make electric vehicle manufacturing more efficient. The automaker says the new jobs will be spread across Toyota’s North American manufacturing plant locations, including Kentucky.

Toyota’s Production Engineering Manufacturing Center is in Georgetown, Kentucky. It's the headquarters for production engineering and is currently home to nearly 800 engineers.

