Toyota announces $1.3 billion investment in Georgetown plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Toyota has announced a $1.3 billion investment in its Georgetown facility, which includes the assembly of an all-new, three row battery electric SUV for the U.S. market.

In a news release, Toyota says the project brings the plant's total investment to nearly $10 billion and "reinforces Toyota's commitment to high-quality vehicles and long-term job stability."

"We are grateful that they continue to invest in our commonwealth and continue to set a standard for high-quality, well-paying jobs for our citizens," said Gov. Beshear in a statement. Thank you, Toyota, for yet another $1 billion-plus investment coming to Kentucky."

"Today's announcement reflects our commitment to vehicle electrification and further reinvesting in our U.S. operations," said Kerry Creech, president of Toyota Kentucky. "Generations of our team members helped prepare for this opportunity, and we will continue leading the charge into the future by remaining true to who we are as a company and putting our people first for generations to come."

Toyota Kentucky has been a hub of the automaker's North American operations since 1986.