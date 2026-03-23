Toyota announces $800 million investment for second electric vehicle at KY plant

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky leaders announced an $800 million investment to prepare the Georgetown plant for its second battery electric vehicle.

The announcement celebrates 40 years of Toyota manufacturing in the commonwealth. In addition to the plant investment, Toyota will donate a combined $4.4 million to Fayette and Scott County Schools and Eastern Kentucky University to help advance the next generation workforce and U.S. manufacturing.

“Kentucky changed for the better 40 years ago when Toyota chose to make Georgetown its New Kentucky Home, and I am proud to say that partnership remains strong with the company’s investment of $800 million at this site and the additional $4.4 million going toward our future workforce,” Andy Beshear said.

“Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky is Toyota’s largest vehicle manufacturing plant in the world, producing over 15 million vehicles since its doors opened and benefiting Kentuckians through good jobs and a strong economy. Today, we’re building on that success to ensure the future remains bright for this company and our commonwealth,” Beshear said.

The $800 million investment is part of Toyota’s November 2025 commitment to invest up to $10 billion in U.S. manufacturing over five years. The funding will further Toyota’s multipathway approach to electrification by preparing the plant for its second battery electric vehicle. It also allows the plant to increase production capacity of the Camry and RAV4.

Today’s celebration and announcement follow a $1.3 billion investment made in February 2024, which last month was revealed to support the company’s all-new 2027 electric Highlander.

“At Toyota, manufacturing has always been about more than building vehicles, it’s about investing in people and our communities,” Kerry Creech said.

“For 40 years, we’ve been proud to call Kentucky home. That pride comes from our incredible team members – and from the strong partnerships we’ve built across this great state. Together, they’re the reason we’ve succeeded and continue to grow,” Creech said.

Beshear encouraged Toyota’s continued investment and job creation in Kentucky during an economic development trip to Japan and South Korea in July 2024. During the visit, he met with company leaders to discuss active and prospective projects and promoted the commonwealth’s strengths in supporting the continued growth of international companies.

The Georgetown operation is Toyota’s largest production facility globally, currently employing approximately 10,000 team members. Opened in 1988, more than 15 million vehicles have rolled off the assembly lines, including the Camry. Current production capacity is approximately 550,000 vehicles and 600,000 engines annually, with more than 350 suppliers nationwide, including over 100 in Kentucky.

In 2006, the facility was Toyota’s first plant in the United States to manufacture hybrid electric vehicles and later was selected to assemble fuel cell modules for use in hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks. The plant plays a critical role in Toyota’s global electrification strategy, with a goal to offer electric or hybrid versions of every vehicle model by 2025.

Since making Kentucky home nearly four decades ago, Toyota has made more than $154 million in local donations.