Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League celebrates opening day for the fall season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League (TBML) kicked off its fall season with an Opening Day festivities at the Miracle League Field in Shillito Park.

TBML is an adaptive baseball league dedicated to providing a safe, inclusive, and fun atmosphere for every player, regardless of their ability. The league serves over 200 players from across Central Kentucky, offering them a chance to shine on the diamond.

"We are here to celebrate the opening day of the fall season of the TBML," said Commissioner Kevin Haury, "What's really great is seeing everyone that comes and supports them and seeing how they get on the field and play without any barriers," Haury added.

The impact of the league is felt not just by the players, but by the entire community. Liam LaFavers, a player in the league, shared his favorite part of the game: "My favorite thing about baseball is my mom watching it."

Volunteers and coaches also find fulfillment in their roles.

"It's just great to be out here with the young kids," said Coach Keith Galloway. "We look at them as student-athletes."

Haury noted the profound effect the experience has on volunteers. "We get a bunch of volunteers who come out every week to participate. Without fail, they come up and say they get more out of this than the kids do. Which is pretty special."

Coach Galloway echoed this sentiment, highlighting the lessons learned on the field. "I love watching our LCA kids get a chance to be friends with these student-athletes. It's a great reminder that sports are about joy, fun, and being able to use whatever gifts God has given us."

In addition to the youth league, the TBML adult league will play on Tuesdays, beginning September 9, with games scheduled for September 16, 23, and October 7 and 14. Game times are 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.