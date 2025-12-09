Toyota Boshoku opens $225 million smart manufacturing plant in Hopkinsville, creating 157 jobs

(LEX 18) — Toyota Boshoku America celebrated the grand opening of its new $225 million manufacturing facility in Hopkinsville on Monday, creating 157 full-time jobs in western Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and company leadership for the ceremony at the state-of-the-art facility, which Toyota Boshoku calls its first "smart plant," according to a release.

"The future has never been brighter for the commonwealth's manufacturing and automotive sectors," Gov. Beshear said. "I am proud to be here today celebrating TBA and this incredible investment in Hopkinsville and the western Kentucky region that is creating 157 new jobs for our people."

According to a release, the facility spans nearly 50 acres in Christian County and uses advanced technologies to create more efficient and environmentally responsible operations. Production began last month, focusing on seat frame mechanism parts, including seat tracks, seat recliners, and motors with gears.

"Today's opening marks more than a new manufacturing facility – it reflects our commitment to innovation, resilience, and long-term growth," said Shunichi Iwamori, president and CEO of Toyota Boshoku America. "Just as importantly, it strengthens our partnership with this community, where we are dedicated to creating opportunities and contributing to shared prosperity."

According to a release, Toyota Boshoku Corp. is a global interior systems supplier and filter manufacturer that develops automotive interior, filtration, and powertrain components. The company's global headquarters are located in Kariya City, Japan.