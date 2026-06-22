Toyota Kentucky starts RAV-4 hybrid production, breaks ground on new paint facility

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Toyota Kentucky expanded its U.S. manufacturing footprint Monday by starting production of the new RAV-4 hybrid at its Georgetown plant — Toyota's largest North American manufacturing facility.

The plant also held a groundbreaking for a new advanced paint facility. Toyota says the next-generation paint plant will reduce carbon emissions by 30% and save about 1.5 million gallons of water annually.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear praised the expansion, saying it shows that manufacturing success is happening in Kentucky.

"They just keep adding. It's pretty amazing. We keep being trusted to make their best models - anything from the Camry to the RAV-4 to the new EV Highlander. So, it's really exciting that even more vehicles are going to be made in Kentucky," Beshear said.

Toyota Kentucky President Kerry Creech said all of the company's expansions over the past 40 years were made possible by the workforce available in Kentucky. The company announced it is expanding its commitment to workforce development with a $500,000 grant to Bluegrass Community and Technical College for a new regional workforce training facility.

"A very great example of BCTC listening to the business community and making sure that they're applying, creating, and developing the needs that we have to have for our workforce," Creech said.

Toyota Kentucky currently employs nearly 10,000 Kentuckians.

