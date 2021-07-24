Track meet honoring Trinity Gay aims to make strides toward ending gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Almost five years ago, our community lost an innocent teenager.

A rising track and field star, Trinity Gay was a victim of gun violence in Lexington. For the fourth straight year, the community has come together to honor Trinity.

Some of the brightest and most talented track and field athletes came together for a purpose to run for Trinity.

"I love Trinity Gay," said Derek Robinson, who is the head coach of the Lexington Blazin' Cats. "She was like a daughter to me. I miss her so much and any time this meet can be put on, I want to be a part of it."

This marks the fourth year of the Trinity Gay Memorial Classic.

"We try to do something to heighten the awareness of gun violence, so we do this annual track meet in her memory because Trinity, she loved track and field," Robinson said.

The daughter of U.S. Olympian Tyson Gay was innocently shot and killed when she was caught between an exchange of gunfire between others. The purpose of the event is to honor Trinity, but also make strides and leaps for more peace within the community.

"Hopefully it will send out to the community that we need to pay more attention to our youth, that we need to be more active in our youth's lives," Robinson said.

Robinson added that sports and other activities are a way to steer people in the right direction.

"Track and field, basketball, study, whatever," he said. "It keeps their mind busy so it keeps them from doing things that could get themselves into trouble."

Coaches, athletes, and supporters also took part in a unity walk with the message in mind to put an end to gun violence.

"It was just like she was a child of mine, pretty much," Robinson said. "I just enjoyed that bond she and I shared. And like I said, she was like a child of mine."

Trinity was just 16 years old when she was killed.