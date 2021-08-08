TRAFFIC ALERT: two separate car crashes on I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two separate single-vehicle crashes have occurred on I-75 in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, both happened Sunday morning when the vehicles hit the center wall.

The first happened right before exit 113 as the driver was heading southbound in Lexington.

One lane is closed as a result of the crash.

To get around the crash, drivers can get off at Newtown Pike and get back on at Broadway or Winchester.

The second crash happened near exit 119 as the driver was heading northbound on I-75.

Two lanes are closed as a result. Drivers can get around the crash by getting off at Newtown Pike and getting back on at Ironworks.

There is no word on the condition of the drivers or any occupants in either car.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.