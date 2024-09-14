Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nicholasville Rd. lane configuration for UK football game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to lexwrecks via X, the lane configuration for Nicholasville Rd. has updated for the UK/Georgia football game .

  • 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: three lanes inbound, one lane outbound.
  • 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: configuration is normal.
  • 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: three lanes outbound, one lane inbound.

After 12:30 a.m., the road will return to normal configuration.

