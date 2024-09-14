TRAFFIC ALERT: Nicholasville Rd. lane configuration for UK football game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to lexwrecks via X, the lane configuration for Nicholasville Rd. has updated for the UK/Georgia football game .



4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: three lanes inbound, one lane outbound.

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.: configuration is normal.

9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.: three lanes outbound, one lane inbound.

UPDATED Nicholasville Rd Lane Configuration Schedule for UK/Georgia Game:

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: 3 lanes inbound, 1 lane outbound.

7:30 p.m - 9:30 p.m.: Normal configuration.

9:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m: 3 lanes outbound, 1 lane inbound.

12:30 a.m.: Normal configuration. https://t.co/DhMH4Qae1R — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) September 14, 2024

After 12:30 a.m., the road will return to normal configuration.