Traffic alert: utility pole down on East Maxwell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Part of East Maxwell Street is shut down after a man crashed into a utility pole with a vehicle, according to Lexington Police.

Police said they responded to the crash around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said they believe the driver was likely under the influence and an arrest was made.

They expect the street near Lexington Avenue to be shut down for another hour or two while the utility company responds.

Currently, there are no power outages in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.