Traffic backed up on Georgetown Road as Lexington police respond to crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are on the scene of a crash on Georgetown Road Friday afternoon. LEX 18 captured traffic backed up in the area as police work the scene.

Red State BBQ on Georgetown Road posted that the restaurant will be closed until further notice after a car reportedly crashed into the building.

In addition, officials told LEX 18 that a two-vehicle collision resulted in a car coming to a rest "against the building." One person was taken to an area hospital.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.