Injury collision on north I-75 near 106 mile marker cleared, officials report

UPDATE: Jan. 15 at 5:45 p.m.

Lexwrecks reported that the incident on I-75N at mile marker 106 has been cleared. All lanes of I-75 are now open.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks reported on social media that I-75N at mile marker 106 in Lexington is down to one lane due to an injury collision in the area Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway District 7 detailed that semi-truck traveling southbound reportedly "lost one wheel and struck a vehicle in the opposite direction."

Motorists should expect delays in both directions and should drive with caution in the area.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.