Traffic delays on I-75 NB after crash with 2 semis, multiple vehicles near Exit 83

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Troopers are on the scene of an injury crash involving two semis and multiple vehicles on I-75 northbound near Exit 83 on Sunday evening.

One lane of Interstate 75 northbound has reopened following the injury crash, according to Richmond Police Department

The crash initially closed all northbound lanes just past the on-ramp at Exit 83, but as of 6:15 p.m., one lane is now open to traffic, police say.

Police add that KSP and multiple first responders remain at the scene, and drivers should expect significant delays and seek alternative routes.

