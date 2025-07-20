Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Traffic delays on I-75 NB after crash with 2 semis, multiple vehicles near Exit 83

Injury crash involving two semis and multiple vehicles on I-75 NB near Exit 83
LEX 18 NEWS
Injury crash involving two semis and multiple vehicles on I-75 NB near Exit 83
Posted
and last updated

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Troopers are on the scene of an injury crash involving two semis and multiple vehicles on I-75 northbound near Exit 83 on Sunday evening.

One lane of Interstate 75 northbound has reopened following the injury crash, according to Richmond Police Department

The crash initially closed all northbound lanes just past the on-ramp at Exit 83, but as of 6:15 p.m., one lane is now open to traffic, police say.

Police add that KSP and multiple first responders remain at the scene, and drivers should expect significant delays and seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18