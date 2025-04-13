2 taken to hospital, 1 with life-threating injuries, after crash at intersection of Man o’ War and Saron Drive

UPDATE: April 13 at 6:51 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department says that two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two cars at the intersection of Man o’ War Boulevard and Saron Drive on Sunday.

Police say they were dispatched to an injury crash at around 5:30 p.m., and when they arrived, they found two cars that were involved. One person had to be extracted from their car by the fire department.

Police report that one person sustained life-threatening injuries and the other received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

The inner loop of Man o’ War Boulevard going toward Nicholasville Road will be closed at Tates Creek while an investigation into the crash continues, police say.

Police also added that no criminal charges have been filed.

Original Story:

A crash at the intersection of Man o' War Boulevard and Saron Drive is impacting traffic.

LEX 18 has a crew at the scene who report seeing at least two cars with damage.

We have contacted police for more information regarding the crash and will keep you updated with the latest on-air and online.