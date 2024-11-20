Watch Now
Traffic impacted on Georgetown Road due to 'serious' collision at Capstone Drive

WLEX
Update Nov. 20 at 6:49 p.m.

Georgetown Road in now closed in both directions between Sandersville Road and Citation Boulevard. Inbound traffic is being diverted onto Citation Boulevard while outbound traffic is being diverted to Sandersville Road, according to lexwrecks on X.

Original:

According to lexwrecks, all outbound lanes of Georgetown Road will be closed until further notice for a serious collision at Capstone Drive.

Traffic outbound is being diverted Sandersville Rpad.

