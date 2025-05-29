Traffic impacted on I-64 in Shelby County due to a vehicle fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reports that all eastbound lanes are currently shut down, and the westbound side of I-64 in Shelby County is down to one lane due to an emergency response to a vehicle fire.
Lexwrecks says that a detour is in place, but the location has not been specified.
I-64 in Shelby Co - Vehicle Fire:— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) May 29, 2025
Per KYTC, all eastbound lanes are shut down (detour in place but location not specified), and the westbound side is down to one lane due to emergency vehicles blocking the left and middle lanes. pic.twitter.com/I2WCl2Mti9