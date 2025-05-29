Watch Now
Traffic impacted on I-64 in Shelby County due to a vehicle fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reports that all eastbound lanes are currently shut down, and the westbound side of I-64 in Shelby County is down to one lane due to an emergency response to a vehicle fire.

Lexwrecks says that a detour is in place, but the location has not been specified.

