Traffic redirected following early morning fatal crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has died and another man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning crash in Lexington.

Police were called to West High Street near the intersection of Madison Place around 2:45 a.m. Friday. This is between North Broadway and Oliver Lewis Way.

Police have blocked West High Street and are redirecting traffic onto Madison Place. The road will be shut down for several hours while Lexington Police investigate.

So far, no word on what may have caused the crash.