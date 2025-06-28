Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic stop in Boyle County leads to seizure of 2 pounds of suspected meth

Boyle County Detention Center
DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A traffic stop at a Danville Burger King led to the arrest of two people after deputies discovered two pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden in a kitty litter box, according to the Boyle County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Taylor Bottom said that deputies conducted the traffic stop on Thursday in the restaurant's parking lot, where they detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Ramon Drake from Lexington, was driving with a suspended/revoked license and had an active warrant for his arrest. The passenger was identified as Iman Hawkins from Georgetown, the sheriff's office says.

A K9 named Bruno was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics. During a search, deputies found a taped-shut kitty litter box containing a plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine.

Drake faces multiple charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance of methamphetamine greater than two grams, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended/revoked license, no operator's license, and failure to signal.

Hawkins was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance of methamphetamine greater than 2 grams and drug paraphernalia.

Drake and Hawkins were both taken to the Boyle County Detention Center.

