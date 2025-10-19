Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic stop in North Corbin leads to major drug bust with meth, heroin, fentanyl seized

Corbin Police Department
CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A traffic stop in North Corbin led to a major drug bust in Laurel County, according to the Corbin Police Department.

Police say an officer pulled over a vehicle on Cumberland Gap Parkway, and K-9 Lola alerted officers to the smell of narcotics.

A search uncovered large amounts of suspected meth, heroin, and fentanyl.

Two people were arrested and face multiple trafficking and possession charges: 33-year-old Samuel McFarland of Williamsburg and 35-year-old Rikki Neely of Corbin.

Several officers assisted in the investigation.

