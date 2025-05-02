Tragedy shakes small Kentucky community after deadly house fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Franklin County are still reeling from the news of Tuesday morning's house fire that claimed the lives of two teenage brothers.

"This isn't something that we see every day," said Captain Daniel Wills of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department. "This is stuff that affects us. This is stuff we take home with us. In 22 years of law enforcement, this is the second worst critical incident that I've worked."

Wills was referring to the house fire in the Bald Knob community, where the two teenagers were killed.

"In this job, we see a lot of death. It's not something you get used to. And when it involves kids, children, it makes it 10 times more," Wills said.

According to an arrest citation, Dustin Fields set his own house on fire, knowing his sons were inside. He was arrested Thursday and charged with arson, with more charges expected.

"The hardest thing to do is to go tell that parent and loved one that we have found the body that you know to let them know that they're not coming back," Wills said.

The tragedy has deeply impacted the small, tight-knit community.

"Everybody's upset over it. My wife, she cries every night and she prays for the mother, the step-mother, all that," said one anonymous resident who has lived in the area for three decades.

"They had so much to. They get so much to look forward and do in life," the resident added.

Captain Wills said investigators are doing everything possible to help the family and community get the answers they deserve.

"We have to be able to control our emotions. We have to know that we have to do the best job we can do for those kids," Wills said.

