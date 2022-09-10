Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — David Stephens, his 8-year-old son, and 6-year-old daughter are staying in a travel trailer after floodwaters engulfed their eastern Kentucky home in late July.

The children romp and play while Stephens worries about the future. They’re at a state park campground, where trailers have become temporary homes for families trying to figure out how and where to rebuild.

Some are waiting for government checks to help them rebuild.

Others have their money but are stuck on waiting lists for carpenters.

About 300 people have moved into 100 trailers at various sites, but area state parks are still housing more than 340 people left homeless by the historic flooding.