Trailers offer temporary home as flood victims plan future

Lyndon Hall, top left, and Jordan Perkins, right, sit around their campsite at Jenny Wiley State Park in Prestonsburg, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Displaced by the floods in early July, the men have been staying in travel trailers as they wait for workers to become available to rebuild their homes. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 10:38:59-04

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — David Stephens, his 8-year-old son, and 6-year-old daughter are staying in a travel trailer after floodwaters engulfed their eastern Kentucky home in late July.

The children romp and play while Stephens worries about the future. They’re at a state park campground, where trailers have become temporary homes for families trying to figure out how and where to rebuild.

Some are waiting for government checks to help them rebuild.

Others have their money but are stuck on waiting lists for carpenters.

About 300 people have moved into 100 trailers at various sites, but area state parks are still housing more than 340 people left homeless by the historic flooding.

