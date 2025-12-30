Train derailment in Kentucky prompts shelter-in-place order as hazmat crews respond

TRENTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At least 20 train cars derailed in Trenton, Kentucky, prompting officials to issue a shelter-in-place order as hazmat crews work to contain potentially dangerous materials on Tuesday morning.

The derailment occurred on State Route 475 at Tress Shop Road in Todd County, blocking the roadway and shutting down US 41 between Pembroke and Trenton.

Governor Andy Beshear stated, "Please follow local guidance and stay safe. More information will be shared as available for those in the surrounding area."

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.